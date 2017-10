Sept 15 (Reuters) - LSC Lithium Corp

* LSC Lithium provides update on private placement financing and grants stock options

* LSC Lithium Corp - ‍extended time to complete its private placement offering ( “offering”) of common shares​

* LSC Lithium Corp - ‍TSX Venture Exchange has granted an extension to deadline for filing final documents to October 16, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: