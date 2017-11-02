FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-LSC reports Q3 adjusted profit of $0.73/shr
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 上午10点45分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-LSC reports Q3 adjusted profit of $0.73/shr

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Lsc Communications Inc

* LSC Communications reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.07

* Q3 sales $935 million versus I/B/E/S view $925.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LSC Communications Inc - ‍updated full-year guidance for 2017​

* LSC Communications Inc - ‍sees 2017 net sales $3.55 billion to $3.60 billion​

* LSC Communications Inc - ‍sees 2017 capital expenditures $60 to $65 million​

* LSC Communications Inc - sees 2017 ‍free cash flow $125 to $140 million​

* LSC Communications Inc - ‍expect full year non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $340 million​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.15, revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below