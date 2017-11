Nov 8 (Reuters) - LTC Properties Inc

* LTC Properties - ‍on Nov 7, co delivered notice to Canaccord Genuity terminating equity distribution agreement with Canaccord, dated August 1, 2016​

* LTC Properties Inc - equity distribution agreement permitted co to offer and sell, up to $200 million shares through canaccord​