Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lucara Diamond Corp

* Lucara announces second quarter results

* Qtrly ‍shr $0.08​

* Lucara Diamond Corp says ‍continues to forecast revenue between $200 million and $220 million for year ending December 31, 2017​

* Lucara Diamond Corp says ‍continues to forecast tonnes processed at between 2.4-2.7 million tonnes for FY 2017​

* Qtrly ‍revenues $79.6 million versus $140.8​ million