Jan 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* SAYS RASK TO BE SLIGHTLY POSITIVE IN Q1, LIMITED VISIBILITY BEYOND‍​

* SAYS CASK DOWN 1 TO 2%

* SAYS ABOUT 7% ORGANIC ASK GROWTH EXCLUDING AIR BERLIN

* SEES ADDITIONAL FUEL COST OF ABOUT 700MLN EUR AT CURRENT RATES Further company coverage: