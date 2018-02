BRIEF-Lululemon Athletica CEO Laurent Potdevin Resigns

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc:

* CEO LAURENT POTDEVIN RESIGNS

* ‍THREE SENIOR LEADERS TO ASSUME EXPANDED ROLES REPORTING TO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS IMMEDIATELY BEGUN A SEARCH PROCESS FOR A GLOBAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* ‍ALSO REAFFIRMED ITS UPDATED GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 8, 2018​

* ‍REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE $4 BILLION IN REVENUE IN 2020​

* LULULEMON-EXPECTS EMPLOYEES TO EXEMPLIFY “HIGHEST LEVELS OF INTEGRITY AND RESPECT FOR ONE ANOTHER”; POTDEVIN “FELL SHORT” OF THE STANDARDS OF CONDUCT‍​ ‍​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.53, REVENUE VIEW $2.63 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: