BRIEF-Lululemon Athletica Q3 Earnings Per Share $0.43

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc:

* ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE $870 MILLION TO $885 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $2.59 BILLION TO $2.605 BILLION

* Q3 REVENUE $619 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $609.9 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.19 TO $1.22 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.45 TO $2.48 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.20 TO $2.23

* SEES Q4 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.18 TO $1.21

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA - QTRLY TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8%, OR INCREASED 7% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA - QTRLY DIRECT TO CONSUMER NET REVENUE INCREASED 26%, OR INCREASED 25% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS

* - SEES Q4 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA - INVENTORIES AT END OF Q3 2017 INCREASED 9% TO $396.9 MILLION VERSUS $364.5 MILLION AT END OF Q3 2016

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.17 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.41 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.58 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $866.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: