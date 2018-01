BRIEF-Lululemon Athletica Sees Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.24 To $1.26

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc:

* FOR Q4, NOW ANTICIPATE THAT NET REVENUE WILL BE IN RANGE OF $905 MILLION TO $915 MILLION

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA - EXCLUDING IMPACT OF RESTRUCTURING OF IVIVVA OPERATIONS, EXPECT ADJUSTED EPS TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.25 TO $1.27 FOR Q4

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA - SEES SIGNIFICANT INCOME TAX EXPENSE IN Q4 RELATED TO ONE-TIME DEEMED REPATRIATION TAX ON ACCUMULATED FOREIGN EARNINGS.

* UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017 AHEAD OF PRESENTATION AT THE ICR CONFERENCE

* SEES Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24 TO $1.26

* SEES Q4 REVENUE $905 MILLION TO $915 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.25 TO $1.27 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA SAYS BELIEVE THAT IMPACT OF TAX REFORM WILL BE FAVORABLE TO CO‘S EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.22, REVENUE VIEW $883.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM WHICH WAS ENACTED ON DECEMBER 22, 2017

* SEES Q4 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS