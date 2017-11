BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators announces Q3 loss per share $0.66

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc

* Lumber Liquidators announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 sales $257.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $261.7 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 3.8 percent

* Q3 loss per share $0.66

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc says it ‍remains “confident in long-term strength” of its business model​

* Lumber Liquidators - ‍SG&A negatively impacted in quarter by $18 million increase to reserve for MOU related to MDL and Abrasion MDL, asset impairment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: