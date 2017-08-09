FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lumentum Holdings reports Q4 gaap loss per share $0.90
2017年8月9日

BRIEF-Lumentum Holdings reports Q4 gaap loss per share $0.90

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Lumentum Holdings Inc

* Lumentum announces fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2017 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.90

* Q4 revenue $222.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $229.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $0.50 to $0.60

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $245 million to $265 million

* Sees Q1 non-gaap operating margin to be 13.0% to 15.0%,

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $270.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

