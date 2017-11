Nov 8 (Reuters) - Lumina Gold Corp:

* Lumina Gold announces C$15,000,000 private placement

* Says entered into agreement with syndicate of agents that have agreed to sell up to 24.2 million common shares at price of C$0.62/common share​

* Says ‍to use net proceeds from offering for exploration and advancement of co's projects in Ecuador​