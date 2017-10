Sept 21 (Reuters) - Luna Innovations Inc

* Luna Innovations Inc announces stock repurchase program

* Luna Innovations Inc - ‍stock repurchase program will be funded using Luna’s working capital​

* Luna Innovations Inc - ‍board has reinstituted company’s stock repurchase program and authorized repurchase of up to $2.0 million of Luna’s common stock​

* Luna Innovations Inc - $2.0 million share repurchase authorization expires on September 19, 2018