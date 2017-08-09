FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Luna sells high-speed optical receivers technology for $33.5 mln
2017年8月9日 / 晚上8点08分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Luna sells high-speed optical receivers technology for $33.5 mln

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Luna Innovations Inc-

* Luna announces sale of high-speed optical receivers technology

* Luna Innovations Inc - deal for ‍$33.5 million​

* Luna Innovations Inc - ‍luna to retain terahertz technology​

* Luna Innovations Inc - ‍expect transaction to be neutral to accretive in first year of combined operations​

* Luna Innovations Inc - ‍assets and employees associated with Luna's terahertz operations are not transferred in this transaction​

* Says assets and employees associated with luna's terahertz operations are not transferred in this transaction

* Luna Innovations - currently intends to utilize a portion of proceeds of transaction to invest in expanding its fiber optic sensing product offering

* Luna Innovations Inc - ‍expect transaction to contribute meaningfully to growth in fiscal year 2018​

* Luna Innovations Inc - ‍purchase price includes $29.5 million paid in cash at closing and additional $4.0 million to be held in escrow until december 15, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

