Dec 6 (Reuters) - Lundin Gold Inc:

* ‍LUNDIN GOLD DRAWS US$40 MILLION UNDER GOLD PREPAY FACILITY AS IT CONTINUES TO ADVANCE FRUTA DEL NORTE​

* ‍FUNDS WILL BE USED TO SUPPORT ONGOING DEVELOPMENT OF FRUTA DEL NORTE GOLD PROJECT IN ECUADOR​