BRIEF-Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Update

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp:

* LUNDIN MINING PROVIDES OPERATIONAL OUTLOOK & UPDATE

* LUNDIN MINING CORP - ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 FOR MINES OPERATED BY COMPANY ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MILLION ON A 100% BASIS​

* LUNDIN MINING SEES ‍TOTAL ATTRIBUTABLE COPPER PRODUCTION FOR 2018 OF 159,000 TONNES - 173,000 TONNES AND OF 169,000 TONNES - 183,000 TONNES FOR 2019​

* LUNDIN MINING SEES ‍FOR 2020,TOTAL ATTRIBUTABLE COPPER PRODUCTION 187,000 TONNES - 201,000 TONNES, ZINC PRODUCTION OF 234,000 TONNES-244,000 TONNES​

* LUNDIN MINING CORP SEES TOTAL ZINC PRODUCTION FOR 2018 OF 144,000 TONNES - 154,000 TONNES AND FOR 2019 OF 166,000 TONNES - 176,000 TONNES​

* LUNDIN MINING CORP - ‍NICKEL PRODUCTION FORECASTS REMAIN IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE​