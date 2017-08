July 26 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp

* Lundin mining second quarter results

* Sales for quarter ended June 30, 2017 were $454.7 million, an increase of $112.4 million in comparison to Q2 of prior year

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10

* Lundin Mining Corp - ‍2017 capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest, are expected to be $490 million​

* Lundin Mining Corp sees ‍2017 total production 152,000 - 162,000 tonnes​