Nov 6 (Reuters) - Luxfer Holdings Plc

* Luxfer holdings plc - qtrly ‍revenue $115.2 million versus $98.9 million​

* Luxfer holdings plc - qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share $0.28​

* Luxfer holdings plc - qtrly ‍basic earnings per share $0.18​