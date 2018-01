Jan 8 (Reuters) - Luxoft Holding Inc

* LUXOFT AND INTEL COLLABORATE TO CREATE FULLY INTEGRATED DIGITAL COCKPIT COMPUTER REFERENCE PLATFORM

* LUXOFT HOLDING INC - CO, ‍ INTEL CO-DEVELOPED SOLUTION FOR NEW AUTOMOTIVE REFERENCE PLATFORM TO POWER DIGITAL COCKPIT OF "NEXT-GENERATION VEHICLES​"