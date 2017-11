BRIEF-Luxoft Holding qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.82

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Luxoft Holding Inc:

* Luxoft Holding, Inc reports results for second quarter fy2018

* Luxoft Holding Inc - qtrly ‍revenue of $228.0 million, up 16.1% year-over-year​

* Luxoft Holding Inc - ‍qtrly diluted gaap EPS of $0.54​

* Luxoft Holding Inc - ‍company is reiterating its full-year outlook​

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.82

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $227.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $2.87, revenue view $922.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S