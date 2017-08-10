FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 天内
BRIEF-Luxoft Holding qtrly diluted eps on non-gaap basis $0.50
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日 / 晚上11点56分 / 3 天内

BRIEF-Luxoft Holding qtrly diluted eps on non-gaap basis $0.50

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Luxoft Holding Inc

* Says qtrly diluted EPS on a non-gaap basis was $0.50

* Luxoft Holding, Inc reports results for three months ended June 30, 2017

* Qtrly US GAAP revenue amounted to $209.2 million, an increase of 17.5% year over year

* Qtrly diluted EPS on a non-gaap basis was $0.50

* FY 2017 revenue expected to be at least $920 mm, revised down from originally announced $943 million

* FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in range of 15.5% - 16.5%, revised from previous guidance of 17.0% - 19.0%

* FY 2017 diluted EPS on gaap basis is expected to be at least $1.53, and diluted EPS on a non-gaap basis at least $2.85

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $233.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below