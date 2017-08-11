BRIEF-Luxoft Holding reports quarterly non-gaap earnings per share of $0.50

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Luxoft Holding Inc

* Luxoft Holding, Inc reports results for three months ended June 30, 2017

* Qtrly us gaap revenue amounted to $209.2 million, an increase of 17.5% year over year

* Qtrly diluted eps on a non-gaap basis was $0.50

* FY 2017 revenue expected to be at least $920 mm, revised down from originally announced $943 million

* Says diluted eps on a non-gaap basis was $0.50

* FY 2017 adjusted ebitda margin is expected to be in range of 15.5% - 16.5%, revised from previous guidance of 17.0% - 19.0%

* FY 2017 diluted eps on gaap basis is expected to be at least $1.53, and diluted eps on a non-gaap basis at least $2.85

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $233.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: