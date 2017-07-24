BRIEF-Luxottica, Essilor expect to close merger's antitrust process around year-end

July 24 (Reuters) - Luxottica, Essilor say:

* Have jointly filed with the antitrust authorities in the United States, Canada and Brazil, three of the five jurisdictions whose approval is a condition to close the merger

* Antitrust investigation over Luxottica-Essilor merger has entered secondary request phase in the United States and Canada

* Expect shortly notification of acceptance of merger from China's antitrust authorities

* Merger has already received antitrust clearance in Russia and India

* Expect to close anti-trust process at around year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)