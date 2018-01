Jan 22 (Reuters) - Lxrandco Inc:

* LXRANDCO, INC. ANNOUNCES C$13.1 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

* LXRANDCO INC - NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING ARE EXPECTED TO BE USED TO ACCELERATE EXPANSION OF CO‘S OMNI-CHANNEL SALES NETWORK

* LXRANDCO - ‍UNDERWRITERS TO BUY ON A BOUGHT DEAL BASIS 2.5 MILLION CLASS B SHARES AT C$5.25 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: