Dec 11 (Reuters) - Lxrandco Inc:

* LXRANDCO INC - ‍REPORTED NET REVENUE FOR MONTH OF NOVEMBER 2017 OF $6.2 MILLION, AN 88% INCREASE FROM $3.3 MILLION FOR MONTH OF NOVEMBER 2016​

* LXRANDCO INC - ‍SIGNED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH SPECIALTY RETAILER OF BRANDED FOOTWEAR AND ACCESSORIES​

* LXRANDCO INC - “HOLIDAY SEASON IS OUR BUSIEST PERIOD OF YEAR AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE TO A PROFITABLE Q4 OF 2017 ON AN ADJUSTED EBITDA BASIS​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: