Feb 22 (Reuters) - Lydian International Ltd:

* LYDIAN PROVIDES CONSTRUCTION UPDATE FOR ITS AMULSAR GOLD PROJECT

* LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL - ‍AMULSAR GOLD PROJECT FIRST GOLD PRODUCTION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR Q3 2018 ALTHOUGH SOME AREAS PROGRESSED “SLOWER THAN PLANNED​”

* LYDIAN - ‍MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES PRE-PRODUCTION CAPITAL COSTS TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10-12% ABOVE CURRENT ESTIMATE OF $383 MILLION FOR AMULSAR GOLD PROJECT​