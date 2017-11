Nov 27 (Reuters) - Lyondellbasell Industries Nv:

* LYONDELLBASELL AND SUEZ PURCHASE EUROPEAN PLASTICS RECYCLING COMPANY

* LYONDELLBASELL - ‍ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE 50 PERCENT STAKE IN QUALITY CIRCULAR POLYMERS, A PLASTICS RECYCLING COMPANY IN NETHERLANDS​

* LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES - ‍UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, LYONDELLBASELL WILL BE A 50 / 50 PARTNER IN QCP WITH SUEZ​