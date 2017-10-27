FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lyondellbasell Q3 earnings per share $2.67 from continuing operations
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 上午11点20分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Lyondellbasell Q3 earnings per share $2.67 from continuing operations

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lyondellbasell Industries Nv

* Lyondellbasell Industries NV - qtrly ‍sales and other operating revenues $8.52 billion versus $7.37 billion

* Lyondellbasell reports third quarter 2017 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $2.67 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lyondellbasell - ‍estimate that lost sales volumes valued at q3 margins, additional related costs due to hurricane harvey storm impacted q3 results by about $200 million​

* Lyondellbasell Industries NV - ‍ expect global markets will remain tight to balanced for remainder of 2017

* Lyondellbasell Industries NV - ‍ expect the industry will be better positioned to absorb capacity additions during 2018​

* Lyondellbasell - ‍hurricane harvey reduced inventories across petrochemical industry

* Lyondellbasell - ‍hurricane harvey contributed to further delays in startup of new u.s. Ethylene & derivative capacity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below