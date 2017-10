BRIEF-M/I HOMES Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.71 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Oct 25 (Reuters) - M/I Homes Inc:

* M/I HOMES REPORTS 2017 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.71 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.71 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* M/I HOMES INC QUARTER END ‍BACKLOG SALES VALUE INCREASED 11% TO $912 MILLION​

* M/I HOMES INC QTRLY ‍NEW CONTRACTS INCREASED 13% TO 1,225​

* M/I HOMES INC QUARTER END ‍BACKLOG UNITS INCREASED 7% TO 2,378​

* M/I HOMES INC - ‍HOMES DELIVERED IN 2017‘S Q3 WERE 1,256 COMPARED TO 1,148 DELIVERIES IN 2016‘S Q3​

* M/I HOMES INC - IN QUARTER, ‍ESTIMATED IMPACT OF HURRICANES RESULTED IN 20 DELAYED CLOSINGS AND $700,000 OF COMMUNITY AND MODEL HOME REPAIR COSTS​

* M/I HOMES INC QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUE $476.4 MILLION VERSUS $442.5 MILLION