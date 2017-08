BRIEF-M/I Homes reports 2017 second quarter results

July 26 (Reuters) - M/I Homes Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.73 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $457 million versus I/B/E/S view $455.3 million

* Quarter end backlog sales value increased 8 percent to $909 million

* Quarter end backlog units increased 6 percent to 2,409

* M/I Homes Inc qtrly new contracts increased 3 percent to 1,400

* M/I Homes Inc - homes delivered in Q2 were 1,211, a 16 percent increase