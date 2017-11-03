FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-M III Acquisition Corp and IEA Energy Services announce signing of merger agreement
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
深度分析
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
国际财经
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月3日 / 上午11点07分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-M III Acquisition Corp and IEA Energy Services announce signing of merger agreement

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - M III Acquisition Corp

* M III Acquisition Corp and IEA Energy Services Llc announce signing of merger agreement for business combination

* M III Acquisition Corp - ‍under terms of purchase agreement, aggregate purchase price payable at closing of proposed transaction will be $255 million​

* M III Acquisition Corp - ‍following deal, IEA will hold all of existing renewable energy EPC businesses of infrastructure and energy alternatives

* M III Acquisition Corp - ‍cash component of purchase consideration is to be funded by cash in account established in connection with IPO

* M III Acquisition Corp - ‍upon consummation of deal, is anticipated existing owners will hold approximately 34% of outstanding common stock of IEA​

* M III Acquisition -‍funds managed by power opportunities group of oaktree capital management, IEA management team to hold significant ownership in IEA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below