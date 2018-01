BRIEF-M III Acquisition Entered Into Amendment No. 3 To Agreement And Plan Of Merger

Jan 10 (Reuters) - M III Acquisition Corp:

* M III ACQUISITION - ‍ ON JAN 9, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 3 TO AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER, DATED AS OF NOV 3, 2017 - SEC FILING​

* M III ACQUISITION - ‍AMENDMENT FOR INCREASING 2018 EARNOUT THRESHOLD TO $65 MILLION PLUS AMOUNT BY WHICH ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31 IS BELOW $52.7 MILLION

* M III ACQUISITION - ‍ IEA ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF DEFERRAL OF PROJECT START DATES TO 2018 WILL BE TO SHIFT ABOUT $28.0 MILLION OF REVENUE FROM 2017 TO 2018​