BRIEF-MAA reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.32

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mid-america Apartment Communities Inc

* MAA reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.32

* Q3 FFO per share $1.50

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - qtrly ‍net income available for MAA common shareholders was $113.8 million, or $1.00 per diluted common share​

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc says ‍FFO for Q4 is expected to be in range of $1.40 to $1.50 per share​

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc says ‍FFO for year is expected to be in range of $5.84 to $5.94 per share​

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc says ‍expects NOI growth for combined adjusted same store portfolio for full year to be in range of 2.0% to 2.5%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: