BRIEF-MabVax Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data From Trial of MVT-5873

Feb 12 (Reuters) - MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* MABVAX THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FROM EXPANDED COHORT IN PHASE 1 TRIAL EVALUATING MVT-5873 IN COMBINATION WITH FIRST-LINE CHEMOTHERAPY IN PANCREATIC CANCER

* MABVAX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS - ‍MVT-5873 AT A DOSE OF 0.125 MG/KG WHEN ADDED TO FIRST-LINE CHEMOTHERAPY WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED BY ALL SUBJECTS​

* MABVAX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC - ‍COMPANY PLANS TO ENROLL ADDITIONAL PATIENTS AT THIS DOSE TO FURTHER EXPLORE SAFETY AND POTENTIAL RESPONSE​

* MABVAX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC - ‍AT DOSE TESTED, ALL SIX PATIENTS IN COHORT HAD MEANINGFUL REDUCTIONS IN TUMOR VOLUME BY RECIST​