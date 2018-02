Feb 15 (Reuters) - MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* MABVAX THERAPEUTICS SCHEDULES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 1-FOR-3 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ‘S $1.00 MINIMUM BID PRICE MAINTENANCE REQUIREMENT

* MABVAX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC - REVERSE STOCK SPLIT IS SCHEDULED TO BE EFFECTIVE WITH OPENING OF TRADING ON FEB 16, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: