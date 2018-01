Jan 29 (Reuters) - Macatawa Bank Corp:

* MACATAWA BANK CORPORATION INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* MACATAWA BANK CORP - ‍DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.06 PER SHARE ON ITS COMMON STOCK TO BE PAID ON FEBRUARY 28, 2018​

* MACATAWA BANK CORP - ‍QUARTER'S NEW DIVIDEND PAYMENT REPRESENTS A 20PCT INCREASE FROM PREVIOUS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE OF $0.05 PER SHARE​