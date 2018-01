Jan 25 (Reuters) - Macerich Co:

* MACERICH SAYS AWARE OF MEDIA REPORTS OF “SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER” DISCUSSING PRIVATIZATION DEAL INVOLVING CO - SEC FILING

* MACERICH - TO CO'S KNOWLEDGE, MEDIA REPORTS ON SHAREHOLDERS' DISCUSSION OF PRIVATIZATION DEAL ARE NOT ACCURATE Source text : (bit.ly/2GiVIOM) Further company coverage: