Jan 29 (Reuters) - Mack-Cali Realty Corp:

* MACK-CALI STRENGTHENS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

* MACK-CALI REALTY CORP - APPOINTS DAVID SMETANA AS CFO

* MACK-CALI REALTY CORP - ANTHONY KRUG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER DURING TRANSITION PERIOD IN Q1 OF 2018