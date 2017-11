Nov 23 (Reuters) - Macro Enterprises Inc:

* Macro Enterprises Inc announces 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue C$39.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$39.2 million

* Macro Enterprises Inc qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.03​

* Macro Enterprises-‍Q4 revenues estimated to be lower than in Q3 but higher than first two quarters of year with margins expected to continue to improve​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: