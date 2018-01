BRIEF-Macrogenics Enters Research Collaboration With Roche

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Macrogenics Inc:

* MACROGENICS ENTERS RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH ROCHE TO DEVELOP A NOVEL BISPECIFIC MOLECULE

* MACROGENICS INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ROCHE WILL PAY MACROGENICS AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $10 MILLION

* MACROGENICS INC - MACROGENICS WILL ALSO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $370 MILLION IN POTENTIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES ON FUTURE SALES

* MACROGENICS INC - FURTHER DETAILS ABOUT TRANSACTION ARE NOT DISCLOSED

* MACROGENICS INC - ENTERED INTO A RESEARCH COLLABORATION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD AND HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE INC.