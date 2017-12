Dec 19 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc:

* JILL RAMSEY NAMED CHIEF PRODUCT AND DIGITAL REVENUE OFFICER OF MACY’S

* MACY‘S INC - ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF JILL RAMSEY AS CHIEF PRODUCT AND DIGITAL REVENUE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JAN. 8, 2018

* MACY‘S INC - MOST RECENTLY, RAMSEY WAS VICE PRESIDENT, GM OF VERTICAL BUSINESSES AT EBAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: