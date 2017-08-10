FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Macy's Q2 same store sales fell 2.8 percent
2017年8月10日 / 下午12点40分 / 3 天内

BRIEF-Macy's Q2 same store sales fell 2.8 percent

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc:

* Macy's Inc reports second quarter earnings and reaffirms full-year guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48 excluding items

* Q2 sales $5.552 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.52 billion

* Q2 same store sales fell 2.8 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* ‍reaffirmed its sales and earnings guidance for full-year 2017​

* MACY'S INC - ‍comparable sales on an owned basis were down 2.8 percent in Q2 and down 2.5 percent on an owned plus licensed basis​

* ‍"Will adapt our business in order to reach our goal of stabilizing brick-and-mortar business​"

* Macy's - ‍launch of a new loyalty program and new marketing strategy in fall, which co anticipates will further improve sales trend in back half of year​

* FY earnings per share view $3.29, revenue view $24.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Macy's - ‍will "adapt" business to reach goal of stabilizing brick-and-mortar business while "investing for accelerated growth in digital and mobile"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

