Dec 1 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc:

* MACY’S, INC. TO HIRE AN ADDITIONAL 7,000 SEASONAL ASSOCIATES IN 2017

* MACY‘S SAYS HAS HAD A “GREAT START” TO THIS HOLIDAY SEASON WITH HIGH CUSTOMER VOLUME ACROSS ITS BUSINESS

* MACY'S INC - DUE TO "STRONG TRAFFIC" IN ITS STORES, CO IS ADDING ASSOCIATES IN ITS STORES ACROSS U.S.