1 个月前
BRIEF-Madison Asset Management provides updates on reorganization of Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund
2017年7月7日 / 下午4点46分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Madison Asset Management provides updates on reorganization of Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - Madison Asset Management:

* Provides updates on the reorganization of Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund into Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

* Reorganization is not expected to adversely impact distributions to common shareholders

* Anticipated that if shareholders approve reorganization it will lower fees for MCN shareholders

* Adviser, Madison Asset Management, will bear expenses associated with reorganization​

* Date of joint Special Meeting Of Shareholders to consider reorganization has been set for August 18

* If reorganization is approved by shareholders, it is currently expected that will be completed in second half of 2017

* Anticipates if shareholders approve reorganization, it will provide MSP shareholders with board of only Independent Trustees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar)

