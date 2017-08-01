FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Madrigal Pharma completes Phase 2 enrollment for study on treatment of NASH
2017年8月1日

BRIEF-Madrigal Pharma completes Phase 2 enrollment for study on treatment of NASH

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Completes enrollment in Phase 2 proof-of-concept study with MGL-3196 for treatment of NASH

* On track to release top-line results for primary endpoint, reduction of liver fat assessed by MRI-PDFF at 12 weeks by end of year​

* Will be on track to provide top-line 36 week results, which include final MRI-PDFF, end-of-study liver biopsy, in Q2 of 2018​

* Data from phase 2 study with MGL-3196 in heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to also become available by year end or very early in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

