Nov 9 (Reuters) - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.68 ‍​

* ‍As of Sept 30, had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $62.1 million, versus $40.5 million at December 31, 2016​

* On track to report top-line results for nash late this year and hefh early in 2018​