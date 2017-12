BRIEF-Madrigal's MGL-3196 Achieves Primary Endpoint In Patients With Biopsy-Proven Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis In Phase 2 Clinical Trial

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MADRIGAL‘S MGL-3196 ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PATIENTS WITH BIOPSY-PROVEN NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS (NASH) IN PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL

* MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC - MGL-3196 HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AES, AND A FEW MODERATE AES IN STUDY

* MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC - THERE HAVE BEEN THREE SERIOUS ADVERSE EFFECTS IN STUDY, ALL CONSIDERED UNRELATED TO MGL-3196

* MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS - IN TRIAL, MGL-3196 DEMONSTRATED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT RESULTS FOR THE PRIMARY ENDPOINT