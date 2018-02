BRIEF-Madrigal's MGL-3196 Achieves Primary Endpoint In Patients With Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MADRIGAL‘S MGL-3196 ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PATIENTS WITH HETEROZYGOUS FAMILIAL HYPERCHOLESTEROLEMIA (HEFH)

* MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS- STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT ACHIEVED IN REDUCTION OF LDL CHOLESTEROL (LDL-C) WITH MGL-3196 COMPARED TO PLACEBO

* MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC - MGL-3196 WAS WELL TOLERATED IN THE TRIAL AS COMPARED TO PLACEBO

* MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS- LDL-C LOWERING WAS 28.5% IN MGL-3196 TREATED VERSUS PLACEBO IN PRESPECIFIED GROUP OF PATIENTS WHO DIDNT TOLERATE HIGH INTENSITY STATIN DOSES

* MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS- THERE WERE 2 SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS IN STUDY, BOTH UNRELATED TO TREATMENT, ONE IN A PLACEBO AND ONE IN A DRUG-TREATED PATIENT