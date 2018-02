Feb 13 (Reuters) - Magal Security Systems Ltd:

* MAGAL ACQUIRES CONTROL OF ESC BAZ - MANUFACTURER OF SECURITY VIDEO OBSERVATION & SURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS

* MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD - ‍SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A 55% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN ECS BAZ LTD​

* MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD - ANTICIPATED THAT BAZ‘S OPERATION COUPLED WITH EXPECTED SYNERGIES WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: