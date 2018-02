BRIEF-Magellan Health Q4 Earnings Per Share $2.17

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Magellan Health Inc:

* MAGELLAN HEALTH REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 2.55​

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.17

* QTRLY ‍NET REVENUE $1,694.4 MILLION VERSUS $1,263.4 MILLION​

* FOR 2018, CO NOW EXPECTS FULLY DILUTED EPS TO BE BETWEEN $4.88 AND $5.82

* FOR 2018, SEES FULLY DILUTED ADJUSTED EPS TO BE BETWEEN $6.37 AND $7.15

* FOR 2018, CO IS MAINTAINING ITS REVENUE RANGE AT $7.5 BILLION TO $7.8 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.29, REVENUE VIEW $1.62 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S