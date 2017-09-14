FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Magellan Midstream and Valero form joint venture to expand Pasadena marine terminal
2017年9月14日 / 下午1点11分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Magellan Midstream and Valero form joint venture to expand Pasadena marine terminal

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP

* Magellan Midstream and Valero form joint venture to expand Pasadena marine terminal

* Magellan Midstream Partners- Pasadena facility will be owned by a limited liability company that is owned 50/50 by Magellan and Valero

* Magellan Midstream Partners - ‍all future expansions are expected to be owned by jointly-owned company​

* Magellan Midstream Partners - ‍combined, phases 1 and 2 of Pasadena marine terminal currently estimated to cost about $820 mln

* Magellan Midstream-co’s incremental capital spending will be about $75 mln versus previous spending estimates of $335 mln for phase 1 of Pasadena facility​

* Magellan Midstream Partners LP - ‍ Pasadena marine facility will be expanded by 4 mln barrels of storage, 3-bay truck rack, a second marine dock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

